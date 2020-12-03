Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 2:35 p.m.

India has reported more daily COVID-19 recoveries than the daily new infections in the last 24 hours leading to a net decline of 5,701 cases from the total active caseload which fell below the 4.5 per cent mark on Thursday, the Union health ministry said. 2:24 p.m.

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Thursday, during protests across the city, alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has "failed" to make arrangements to fight COVID-19 and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Satyendar Jain. 2:19 p.m.

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus. 2:17 p.m.

Global pharma major Pfizer on Thursday said it remains committed to engaging with the Indian government to explore opportunities to make Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available in the country. 2:15 p.m.

The Indian economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has recorded a quarter-on-quarter growth of 23 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal, according to the Finance Ministry's latest Monthly Economic Review. 2:08 p.m.

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Gujarat High Court direction to send people caught without wearing masks to do community service at the COVID-19 patient care facilities. 2:03 p.m.

Railway authorities on Thursday extended the permission given to lawyers practising in courts and registered clerks of advocates to travel in special Mumbai suburban trains during specific timings "till further advice". 1:41 p.m.

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the AAP government to "focus on testing and tracing" to deal with the COVID-19 infections numbers in the national capital. 1:06 p.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,881 on Thursday as 12 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The Chief Executive and Secretary Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has written to all chief ministers to allow schools to reopen partially from January onwards, especially for students of class 10 and 12 who will be appearing for board exams.

1:04 p.m. The Press Council of India has urged the Centre to include journalists, who died due to COVID-19, in the category of 'COVID warriors' like doctors and other essential health staff, and provide them with the same benefits.

12:52 p.m. The Interpol has warned law enforcement agencies across the globe that organised criminal networks could try to advertise and sell fake COVID-19 vaccines physically and on the internet.

12:38 p.m. Puducherry posted 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the overall tally to 37,119 while one related fatality took the toll to 613.

12:27 p.m. A 27-year-old woman employee of the Mumbai civic body was allegedly hit with a paver block and beaten up by three women when she asked one of them to wear mask in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a police official said on Thursday.

12:25 p.m. US President-elect Joe Biden has urged Americans not to travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays so as to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

12:05 p.m. Odisha reported 434 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 3,20,017, a Health Department official said.

11:54 a.m. The annual Feast of St Francis Xavier, which used to attract thousands of people every year, was held in a simple manner in Old Goa on Thursday as physical gatherings were not allowed at the event in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:40 a.m. Filmmaker Doug Liman's heist thriller "Lockdown", set during a pandemic, has been acquired for streamer HBO Max.

11:09 a.m. The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,30,071 with the addition of 571 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

10:37 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, official data updated at 8 AM showed.

10:07 a.m. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Centre over its statement that it had never spoken about inoculating everyone with a vaccine against COVID-19, and asked what does Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand by.

9:53 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,320 on Thursday as 24 more people, including four security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

9:23 a.m. The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,723 on Thursday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

8:59 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,09,538 on Thursday as 206 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.