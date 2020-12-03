Upcoming new campus of National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune to be called 'Nisarg Gram'

The AYUSH Ministry on Thursday announced that the upcoming new campus of the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune will be called 'Nisarg Gram'. This decision has been taken to invoke recollections of Mahatma Gandhi's famous nature cure campaign of 1946 at the 'Nisarg Upchar' Ashram in Uruli Kanchan village near Pune.

Located at a distance of 15 kilometres from NIN's present premises at Bapu Bhavan, the new institution will be future-ready, with many novelties and innovations incorporated in the project per se and the curriculum of the naturopathy courses, as per an official release. NIN, Pune, an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH is the inheritor of a unique Gandhian heritage, having been developed out of a nature cure institution of which Mahatma Gandhi was one of the founders.

To start with, the new institute's curricula will be prepared in light of National Education Policy, 2020. The curricula will be rationalised to bring about qualitative, pedagogical understanding of naturopathy and allied disciplines at the under-graduate and post-graduate levels. Moreover, bachelors and masters courses in naturopathy and allied disciplines will be the focal programmes at Nisarg Gram. The proposed doctoral programmes in naturopathy at Nisarg Gram will be the first of its kind and will further strengthen the naturopathy and Yoga education in the country.

The institution will place emphasis on the symbiotic relationship between research and teaching and the need to foster this relationship with respect to naturopathy, the release added. (ANI)