T'gana reports 609 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; State to prepare frontline warriors' database for vaccination

(Eds: Adds details on vaccination) Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI): Telangana reported 609 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.71 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,465. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 114, followed by Rangareddy (48) and Medchal Malkajgiri (45), a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 PM on December 2.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials to prepare a database of frontline health workers, police personnel and sanitation workers to cover on priority under COVID-19 vaccination in the State when available, an official release said. As many as8,999 patients are under treatment and53,686 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 56 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.50 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.14 per cent, while it was 94.1 per cent in the country.

Kumar asked the departments to work in a coordinated way and make systematic arrangements for the first phase vaccination of COVID-19. He reviewed the logistical arrangements, transportation, training of health staff, cold chain facilities,information, education and communication campaign(IEC),mapping of health facilities, among others while directing the officials concerned to prepare a protocol for the vaccination centres, it added.