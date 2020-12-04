Left Menu
1,934 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, 19 more die

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 19:24 IST
Nineteen more patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, pushing the death toll to 2,389, while 1,934 fresh cases raised the infection count to 2,76,420 on Friday, according to an official report. Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Jaipur; two each in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jodhpur and Udaipur while Alwar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dungarpur, Kota, Rajsamand and Sikar registered one fatality each, the report issued here said.

Jaipur continued to report single-day highest number of new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the state capital recorded 548 fresh cases, followed by Jodhpur where 295 more people tested positive for the infection. Kota and Ajmer recorded 128 and 111 new cases, respectively, while the rest of the cases were reported from other districts except Hanumangarh which did not register any new COVID-19 patient on Friday, the report said.

A total of 2,49,713 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state stands at 24,318, it said..

