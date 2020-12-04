FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute, while worldwide deaths crossed 1.5 million.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* More than half of Spaniards are not willing to get COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as they are available, a survey showed as the government announced a target of 15 million to 20 million vaccinations by mid-2021. * Britain hopes that millions of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be delivered by the end of the year but the total will depend on how quickly it can be manufactured.

* Moscow launched an online service for people to book appointments to be vaccinated against COVID-19. * Poland, Norway, Sweden and Bulgaria announced plans for vaccination programmes as they eye first vaccine deliveries in early 2021.

* Hungary's government will decide on Monday on whether current restrictions should be extended for the Christmas holidays. AMERICAS

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said it was realistic to expect that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of this year. * U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he was reacting to gloating by a British television interviewer when he criticized the country's quick approval of the first coronavirus vaccine.

* President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked Mexicans to cancel their year-end holiday plans and curb their movement amid rising case numbers in the country. * Chile approved a bill that overhauls its immigration rules and the service that oversees them, ahead of an anticipated surge in arrivals from abroad as the pandemic subsides.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea's capital, Seoul, announced unprecedented restrictions shuttering most establishments and shops at 9 p.m. and cutting back public transportation operations by 30% in the evenings.

* Philippine police threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the virus during the festive season. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Moderna Inc announced an expanded pact with the Israeli health ministry to supply an additional 4 million doses of its vaccine candidate. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Two vaccine candidates developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals triggered strong immune responses in an early-stage human trial and appeared to be safe, the company said. * Challenges in Pfizer Inc's supply chain for the raw materials used in its COVID-19 vaccine played a role in its decision to slash its 2020 production target.

* Moderna said it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Growing prospects for a U.S. economic stimulus package and the roll-out of vaccines boosted demand for riskier assets, taking the safe-haven dollar to a 2-1/2-year low versus the euro and world equity markets towards record highs. * Japan's prime minister defended a travel subsidy campaign that some medical groups and experts say has fuelled a third wave of coronavirus cases, and said he would finalise the size of an economic stimulus package next week.