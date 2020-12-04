Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland reports highest one-day recovery of 239 COVID patients

The death toll rose to 68 after a patient from Dimapur succumbed to the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said, adding that seven had comorbidities.Nagaland now has 478 active cases and 110 patients have migrated to other states.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:04 IST
Nagaland reports highest one-day recovery of 239 COVID patients

Nagaland on Friday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 239 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 10,649, a health department official said. The fresh recoveries - 200 from Dimapur and 39 from Kohima - pushed the rate in the state to an all-time high at 94.19 per cent, he said.

The state had registered its previous highest single- day recovery of 223 patients on September 21. At least 22 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 11,305, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Kohima and Dimapur reported 10 new cases each and two were found in Wokha, he said. The death toll rose to 68 after a patient from Dimapur succumbed to the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said, adding that seven had comorbidities.

Nagaland now has 478 active cases and 110 patients have migrated to other states. Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 254, followed by Dimapur at 145 and Tuensang at 30.

Of the total coronavirus cases in the state, 4,574 are armed forces personnel and 1,782 returnees, Hangsing said. Nagaland has so far conducted 8,273 rapid antigen tests, while 69,828 samples were tested through RT-PCR and 36,131 through TrueNat, he added.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad poll result 'historic', shows rejection of dynastic, appeasement politics: BJP chief Nadda

Lauding its astounding performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls, where it has made big gains, as a moral victory, the BJP on Friday said it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana. BJP...

Kishan Reddy hails BJP performance in GHMC polls, says BJP has emerged as strong party in Telangana

With BJP winning 48 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC election, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has emerged as a strong party in Telangana and party worke...

U.N. warns 2021 shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe

Next year is shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe and rich countries must not trample poor countries in a stampede for vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, top U.N. officials told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Frida...

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020