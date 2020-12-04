544 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 544 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the infection count to 1,12,256 and the fatality toll to 1,730, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 288 are from the Jammu division and 256 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 118 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 109 in Jammu district. The number of active cases dropped to 4,989 in the Union Territory as 647 more patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,05,537 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the UT, the officials said.

Eight of the new fatalities linked to the virus were from Jammu and four from the Kashmir region, they said..