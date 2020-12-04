Left Menu
Development News Edition

544 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in J-K

A total of 1,05,537 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the UT, the officials said.Eight of the new fatalities linked to the virus were from Jammu and four from the Kashmir region, they said..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:06 IST
544 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 544 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the infection count to 1,12,256 and the fatality toll to 1,730, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 288 are from the Jammu division and 256 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 118 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 109 in Jammu district. The number of active cases dropped to 4,989 in the Union Territory as 647 more patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,05,537 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the UT, the officials said.

Eight of the new fatalities linked to the virus were from Jammu and four from the Kashmir region, they said..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad poll result 'historic', shows rejection of dynastic, appeasement politics: BJP chief Nadda

Lauding its astounding performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls, where it has made big gains, as a moral victory, the BJP on Friday said it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana. BJP...

Kishan Reddy hails BJP performance in GHMC polls, says BJP has emerged as strong party in Telangana

With BJP winning 48 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC election, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has emerged as a strong party in Telangana and party worke...

U.N. warns 2021 shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe

Next year is shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe and rich countries must not trample poor countries in a stampede for vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, top U.N. officials told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Frida...

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020