Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 8,268, tally at 4,96,522

Of the 52 deaths, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.The fresh cases include 794 from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas 694, South 24 Parganas 216, Hooghly 185 and Hooghly 140.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:43 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 8,268, after 52 more patients succumbed to the virus on Friday, the health department said in a bulletin. A total of 3,206 fresh cases pushed the tally to 4,96,522, it said.

The discharge rate improved to 93.42 per cent as 3,215 people recovered since Thursday. So far, 4,63,849 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 17 fatalities, 11 deaths were reported from the metropolis, South 24 Parganas (7) and Howrah (3), the bulletin said. Of the 52 deaths, 45 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said.

The fresh cases include 794 from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas (694), South 24 Parganas (216), Hooghly (185) and Hooghly (140). West Bengal now has 24,045 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 44,351 samples, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 60,47,279, it added..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

