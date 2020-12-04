Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than half of Spaniards unwilling to take COVID-19 vaccine immediately, survey shows

More than half of Spaniards are not willing to get COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as they are available, a survey showed on Friday as the government announced a target of 15-20 million vaccinations by mid-2021.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:18 IST
More than half of Spaniards unwilling to take COVID-19 vaccine immediately, survey shows
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

More than half of Spaniards are not willing to get COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as they are available, a survey showed on Friday as the government announced a target of 15-20 million vaccinations by mid-2021. Now several vaccines are in the works, one of the challenges for governments will be to convince a big enough share of their population to get vaccinated.

Even in Spain, where vaccination rates are usually high, this will be an issue, as shown by the official poll by the Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS). About a third of the population would be ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine immediately, while 55.2% of them would rather wait to see any effects on others, the poll carried out on Nov. 23-26 amid 2,130 people, showed.

Out of the 55.2% of people who would rather wait, almost 60% would change their mind if their doctor recommended them to take it because they were at risk or putting their family members at risk, the survey showed. Only 8.4% of Spaniards would refuse to take any sort of vaccine.

Spain last week unveiled its vaccination plan for when regulatory authorities give their approval. Vaccination will be free and voluntary, and is set to start in nursing homes in January. Spain's coronavirus tally continued to fall on Friday, when health authorities reported 8,745 new cases, down from Thursday's 10,127 new cases. The number of daily deaths rose by 214 on Friday to 46,252.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he expected to have between 15 and 20 million people vaccinated by May or June 2021. Spain has 47 million inhabitants. In a prior CIS survey, carried out between Nov. 3 and 12, 36.8% said they would take the vaccine shot immediately, while 47.8% said they would not, though the question in that survey did not include the option of waiting for the effects to be known.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live fire. The teenager was hi...

DBT's expert committee tracking developments related to COVID-19 vaccine: Renu Swarup

By Sahil Pandey Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup on Friday said that the ministry has set up a vaccine expert committee which will give scientific inputs on regulatory requirements related to COVID-19 vaccine.Department of ...

Kerala reports 5,718 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 5,718 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the state health department on Friday. COVID-19 was detected in 5,718 persons in Kerala today while 5,496 patients have recovered from the di...

Canada PM Trudeau won't comment on possible Meng release, says priority is detainees in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei executive currently under house arrest in Canada.Trudeau told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020