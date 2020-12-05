Left Menu
COVID-19: 100 cops in Ahmedabad found positive in spl drive

Besides COVID-19 testing, arrangements have also been made for police personnel in the city to get advice from specialised doctors on health issues like blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems through tele-medicine mode, he said.This is being done across all the police stations in Ahmedabad along with the offices of the commissioner and ACPs, Chaudhary said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

About 100 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in a special drive in Ahmedabad in the last four days, a senior officer said on Saturday. Among the infected police personnel, two constables have been hospitalised while others are in home isolation, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) Ajay Chaudhary told PTI.

"We started a drive from Tuesday (December 1) to test all 14,000 police personnel in Ahmedabad. Nearly, 1,000 police personnel are being tested everyday. About 100 personnel have tested positive for the virus so far," Chaudhary said, adding that this is the second drive to test the police personnel in the city. Ahmedabad district's COVID-19 caseload stood at 51,392 on December 4, while the death toll went up to 2,100, the health department said.

In a drive conducted around two months ago, 200 police personnel had tested positive for coronavirus, he said. Besides COVID-19 testing, arrangements have also been made for police personnel in the city to get advice from specialised doctors on health issues like blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems through tele-medicine mode, he said.

This is being done across all the police stations in Ahmedabad along with the offices of the commissioner and ACPs, Chaudhary said. He said a sanitisation drive covering all the police stations and residences of police personnel is also underway.

"There are 32 police lines in the city and 50 police stations. They are being sanitised along with the offices of the commissioner, ACPs, DCPs, crime branch, etc," Chaudhary said. Police personnel infected with COVID-19 or had tested positive earlier have been given corona support kits to measure their body temperature and the oxygen level. They also include immunity-booster tablets, he added.

