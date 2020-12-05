Goa records 115 new COVID-19 cases; 118 recoveries

With the addition 115 fresh cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Goa reached 48,574 on Saturday, an official from the health department said. At least 118 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, while one person died of the infection, the official said.

This has taken the number of recoveries in the coastal state to 46,493 and the toll stood at 697, he said. Goa is now left with 1,384 active cases, the official said, adding that of 2,093 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,574, new cases 115, death toll 697, discharged 46,493, active cases 1,384, samples tested till date 3,58,202..