Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN records 1,366 new COVID-19 cases,15 fatalities

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh health education minister Vishvas Sarang met Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar and health secretary K Radhakrishnan and congratulated the government for taking various preventive measures in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the State.The Minister also visited health care facilities and during his discussion with his Tamil Nadu counterpart sought a knowledge sharing collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Medical University.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:26 IST
TN records 1,366 new COVID-19 cases,15 fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,88,920, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,777. As many as 1,407 people were discharged from healthcare facilities after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,66,261, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 10,882. Two districts, including the State capital, logged cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 353 and Coimbatore 137, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,17,204 infections out of more than 7.88 lakh in the state. The state capital also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 3,871 of the total.

Eight districts have added new cases in single digits, while 27 districts reported zero fatalities. A total of 70,881 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 1,24,05,328 specimens examined so far.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based). Of the 15 fatalities reported, eight succumbed in private hospitals while seven in government.

All the deceased had co-morbidities, the bulletin said. A 34-year-old man from Chennai ailing from tuberculosis was one of the youngest victims due to COVID-19 Pneumonia.

Two of those who tested positive were returnees from other states. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh health education minister Vishvas Sarang met Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar and health secretary K Radhakrishnan and congratulated the government for taking various preventive measures in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

The Minister also visited health care facilities and during his discussion with his Tamil Nadu counterpart sought a knowledge-sharing collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Medical University. "This is my knowledge sharing visit. I congratulate the Chief Minister (K Palaniswami) and health minister (C Vijayabhaskar) of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is doing a very good job in health services.

During the COVID-19 period, the Tamil Nadu government has done a very good job and has created very good facilities," he told reporters. "I also visited the Medical University of Tamil Nadu. I request the Chief Minister and Health Minister for some collaboration with this university," he said.

Earlier, Vijayabhaskar said the government has taken various precautionary measures in controlling the spread of the virus in the wake of cyclone 'Nivar' and 'Burevi' crossing the eastern coast of the State. "We have conducted 8,456 health camps (in flood-affected districts) and 435 medical teams conducted 3,687 medical camps.

We have screened 2.86 lakh people to date," he said. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the government has set up mobile hospitals and was conducting various health camps to check the virus spread. PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Do not test the patience of farmers: Cong to PM

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after apologising to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are...

Fire destroys four shops in Thane district

A major fire on Saturday night destroyed four shops located on a private compound in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, said Santosh Kadam who heads Regional Disaster Manageme...

Amarinder reciting BJP's script: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal slammed Amarinder Singh on Saturday over the recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the Punjab chief minister of reciting the BJPs script by allegedly linking the farmers agit...

1 arrested in connection with fireman's death during anti-Bru stir in Tripura

One person was arrested in Tripura on Saturday in connection with the death of a fireman during an anti-Bru protest last month, police said. The development comes two days after The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance TIPRA chairman an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020