2 more COVID deaths, 98 cases in Chandigarh

Two more persons died from the coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the toll to 289 on Saturday, while the infection tally rose 17,926 with 98 new cases, a health bulletin said

There are 883 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 141 more people recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 16,754, according to a bulletin

A 94-year-old woman was among the two who died from the pathogen. A total of 1.50 lakh samples have been tested so far, the bulletin said.