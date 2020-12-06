France reports fall in daily COVID hospital deaths on Saturday

French health authorities reported a further fall in daily hospital deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and said the total number of hospital admissions due to the disease had also declined over the past 24 hours. There were 12,923 new confirmed cases on Saturday, higher than Friday's total and bucking a general month-long downward trend.

There were 216 deaths in hospital in the past day, taking the total number of lives lost to COVID-19 in France to 54,981. A little over 26,000 COVID-19 patients are now in hospital.

Also Read: French healthcare worker: I try not to bring COVID home