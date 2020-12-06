Left Menu
Development News Edition

France reports fall in daily COVID hospital deaths on Saturday

There were 12,923 new confirmed cases on Saturday, higher than Friday's total and bucking a general month-long downward trend. There were 216 deaths in hospital in the past day, taking the total number of lives lost to COVID-19 in France to 54,981.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-12-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 00:25 IST
France reports fall in daily COVID hospital deaths on Saturday
Image Credit: Pixabay

French health authorities reported a further fall in daily hospital deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and said the total number of hospital admissions due to the disease had also declined over the past 24 hours. There were 12,923 new confirmed cases on Saturday, higher than Friday's total and bucking a general month-long downward trend.

There were 216 deaths in hospital in the past day, taking the total number of lives lost to COVID-19 in France to 54,981. A little over 26,000 COVID-19 patients are now in hospital.

Also Read: French healthcare worker: I try not to bring COVID home

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law

Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law. The polic...

COVID-19: 1,325 new cases in Karnataka, 12 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,91,685 and the death toll to 11,846, as it tested over a lakh samples. A total of over 1,16,13,924 samples have...

Mexico's Lopez Obrador wants tougher restrictions on foreign agents

Mexicos presidency has proposed tightening restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, in a move that follows heightened tensions with Washington and is widely seen as aimed at U.S. counter-narcotics officials. In a draft propo...

Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences. The decision to revive the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020