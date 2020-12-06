Russia reports record 29,039 new COVID-19 cases

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national d...
Sundays One Day International between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two hotel workers in the teams bio-secure environment tested positive for the coronavirus, match host broadcaster SuperSport reported. The star...
Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may let it be known once they have received a vaccine against COVID-19, The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed royal aides. The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are ...
Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his six-year-old visually impaired stepdaughter in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. The girls mother married the 44-year-old accused, a resident of Mumbra townshi...