COVID-19: Maha sees 4,757 new cases, 7,486 recoveries; 40 die

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,52,266, the state health department said. The death of 40 patients pushed the cumulative toll to 47,734, it said.

A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 17,23,370, the department said in a statement. 1,12,73,705 people have been tested until now.

The state now has 80,079 active cases, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 93.04 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.58 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 786 new COVID-19 cases in the day and 13 fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,86,053 and the fatality tally to 10,896, respectively, it said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) added 1,488 new cases, taking the overall caseload to 6,40,005 and 18,607 fatalities, the release said.

Nashik city reported 163 fresh cases, Pune 263, Pimpri Chinchwad 111,Nagpur 390 and Aurangabad 96, it said. The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: positive cases 18,52,266, deaths 47,734, active cases 80,079, recoveries 17,23,370, the number of people tested 1,12,73,705.

