COVID-19: Delhi records 2,706 fresh cases; positivity rate dips to below 4 pc

Delhi recorded 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the positivity rate dipping to below 4 per cent, authorities said. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday had stood at 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

The relatively low number of fresh cases on Sunday came out of 73,536 tests, including 32,023 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted: "I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a v difficult war against corona." Sixty-nine fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,643, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

The active caseload on Sunday dropped to 24,693 from 26,678 the previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,92,250.