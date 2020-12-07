Left Menu
Noida: 138 new COVID cases push tally to 23,458

As many as 158 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 22,336, the fifth highest in the state.Gautam Buddh Nagars death toll remained at 84 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-12-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 00:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,458 on Sunday, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 1,038 from 1,051 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. As many as 158 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 22,336, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 84 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.21 per cent, the data showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 22,160 from 22,245 on Saturday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,24,860 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,924 on Sunday.

