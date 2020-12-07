Assam reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,13,759 on Sunday as 97 more people tested positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 993, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "Sad to share the demise of four #COVID patients today... Condolences & Prayers!," he said on Twitter.

The new fatalities were reported from Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he added. The minister said, "97 cases detected out of 11,514 tests conducted with a positivity rate of 0.84 per cent." The overall positivity rate stood at 3.91 per cent against the total testing of 54,62,004 samples so far.

Eighty-four people were cured of the disease and discharged from various hospitals during the day. The state currently has 3,552 active cases, while 2,09,211 people have so far recovered from the disease.