Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan preparing to send military nurses to areas hit hard by virus

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:28 IST
Japan preparing to send military nurses to areas hit hard by virus

Japan is preparing to send nurses from the Self-Defense Forces to Osaka and Hokkaido to help treat a surge in coronavirus infections as soon as the two prefecture governments request it, chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

Kyodo News reported that Japan's northern Hokkaido prefecture was planning to ask the government to send Self-Defense Force nurses. The prefecture has seen infection clusters at two hospitals, Kyodo said.

In western Japan's Osaka, the local government said on Sunday that daily new cases had exceeded 300 for the sixth straight day, according to public broadcaster NHK.

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: We have the confidence that we will perform well, says Kerela coach Kibu Vicuna

After coming up short against FC Goa in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerela Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that the side has the confidence of performing well in the tournament going ahead this season. Kerela Blasters suffered a ...

New PCPIR policy moots central funding for infrastructure By Surya Desaraju

The failed PCPIR policy 2007, is being completely overhauled, now making the Centre the main driver to develop India as a global hub for petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals processing and manufacturing by attracting an investment of Rs ...

Armed Forces Flag Day: Naik lauds sacrifices of soldiers

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik greeted soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day being observed on Monday, and lauded their efforts and sacrifices for safeguarding the country. India has been observing December 7 as the Armed ...

China's exports surge on hot demand for PPE, remote working tech

Chinas exports rose at the fastest pace since February 2018 in November, helped by strong global demand and as the factory recovery in the worlds second-largest economy outpaced those of its major trading partners. Exports in November rose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020