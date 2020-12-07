Left Menu
Maha: 521 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 11 more deaths

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 54,872, followed by Thane city-52,650, Navi Mumbai-49,011 and Mira Bhayander-24501.Among the total number of COVID-19 deaths, Thane city has recorded 1,252, Kalyan-1,067, Navi Mumbai-998 and Mira Bhayander-762,the official added. The neighbouring Palghar district has till date reported43,233 coronavirus cases and 1,164 deaths due to the viral infection, an official from the district administration said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:03 IST
The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,32,922 with the addition of 521 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Monday. The district has also reported 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 5,744, he said.

Currently, there are 7,144 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,20,034 patients have recovered, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.47 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.47 per cent.

The active cases comprise 3.06 per cent of the total coronavirus cases detected so far in the district, he said. Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 54,872, followed by Thane city-52,650, Navi Mumbai-49,011 and Mira Bhayander-24501.

Among the total number of COVID-19 deaths, Thane city has recorded 1,252, Kalyan-1,067, Navi Mumbai-998 and Mira Bhayander-762,the official added. The neighbouring Palghar district has till date reported43,233 coronavirus cases and 1,164 deaths due to the viral infection, an official from the district administration said.

