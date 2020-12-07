Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The chief adviser for U.S. efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden's team this week to discuss the program before the expected first round of vaccinations this month. * Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada could start within 24 hours after Canadian health authorities approve the shots, a top official of pharmaceutical company BioNTech told CBC on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Stricter coronavirus lockdowns were imposed across the globe, including in the U.S. state of California, South Korean capital Seoul and Germany's Bavaria region, as governments tried to control surging COVID-19 cases.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors' clinics, the government said on Sunday. * Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may "let it be known" once they have received a vaccine against COVID-19, The Times newspaper reported.

* Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 a day earlier and taking the official toll since the outbreak began in February above 60,000, the health ministry said. * Moscow wants to vaccinate up to seven million people, its Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, as Russia on Sunday reported yet another record high number of new COVID-19 cases.

AMERICAS * President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, prompting one state legislature to close for a week after Giuliani visited to try to persuade lawmakers to help reverse Trump's election defeat.

* President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as the pandemic rages to new levels across the United States. * The chief adviser for U.S. efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden's team this week to discuss the program before the expected first round of vaccinations this month.

* Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada could start within 24 hours after Canadian health authorities approve the shots, a top official of pharmaceutical company BioNTech told CBC on Sunday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggled to control its latest and largest wave of infections. * Australia's second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine system.

* Japan's government is considering allowing small tour groups from Asian countries where coronavirus infections are well under control as Tokyo prepares to host a delayed summer Olympics, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday. * Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, has sought emergency use authorization in the country for AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, according to several reports in Indian media, citing PTI.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * China's Sinovac Biotech has secured $515 million in funding from a local firm to double production capacity of its coronavirus vaccine, the companies said, as it expects efficacy data of its experimental shot this month.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's exports rose at the fastest pace since February 2018 in November, supported by strong overseas demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and electronics products for working from home.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti....

VE Commercial Vehicles starts production at new truck plant at Bhopal

VE Commercial Vehicles VECV, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, has started commercial operations at its new truck manufacturing unit at Bagroda in Bhopal, making it the companys eighth facility in Madhya Pradesh. Th...

China's senior diplomat hopes U.S. policy on China can 'return to objectivity'

Chinas senior diplomat Wang Yi called for a steady transition of relations between China and the United States on Monday.Chinas relations with the United States hit rock bottom during the Trump administration, which is set to be replaced by...

After political parties, progressive outfits condemn move to name new RGCB campus after Golwalkar

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 PTI With a political row raging over the Centres decision to name the second campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here after the RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, two progressive outfits have condemned th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020