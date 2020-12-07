Delhi records 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, positivity rate dips to 3.15 pc

Left Menu
Delhi recorded 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day while the positivity rate slipped to 3.15 per cent on Monday, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected from 53,207 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Delhi recorded 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day while the positivity rate slipped to 3.15 per cent on Monday, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected from 53,207 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Sixty-three more fatalities were recorded in a day, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 9,706, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.15 per cent, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday was 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent and 3.68 per cent respectively. The tally of active cases on Monday dropped to 22,486 from 24,693 the previous day. The national capital had recorded 2706 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases of coronavirus infection has climbed to 5,93,924.

