Cop dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

An assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Armed Police died of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of policemen in the force who have succumbed to the infection to 14, a senior officer said. Samir Kumar Nath, who belonged to the sixth battalion of Kolkata Armed Police, had been battling the disease for the last two to three weeks, he said.

"Nath, in his early 50s, died of COVID-19 on Monday morning. He was undergoing treatment for around three weeks. His condition, however, did not improve. We deeply mourn his untimely demise," the officer added.