Post-COVID-19 care unit opened at Siddha institute

With the post-COVID-19 life posing problems like chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, stress and anxiety warranting return to hospitals, the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) near here has opened a post-COVID-19 siddha care unit on its premises. The ancient wisdom and time-tested remedies would be adopted to help the affected persons recover and the process is not painful, say doctors.

The unit addresses the post-coronavirus manifestations, says prof Dr R Meenakumari, NIS director, who inaugurated the facility recently. Siddha system of medicine has been playing an important role in the prevention and management of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIS has been actively participating in the global race to prevent and manage the deadly coronavirus outbreak," she said. The initiative is in continuation of its COVID-19 care services, and as per the guidance of the AYUSH Ministry.

Post-coronavirus manifestations include upset stomach, joint pain, loss of smell, chest pain and headache, among other. These are also addressed. The OPD would function from 8 am to noon every day.

It appears the battle against the pandemic is not over yet. Though there is decline in the number of infections after recovery, several patients return with complaints of chest pain, some with shortness of breath and others complain of fatigue and anxiety, says a senior physician at NIS. Apart from medicines, the institute emphasises on the practice of yoga and meditation to help overcome stress besides improve immunity.