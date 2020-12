Nagpur district's COVID-19 tallyreached 1,14,931 on Monday after 405 people were detected withthe infection, while the toll rose to 3,748 after 13 peopledied during the day, an official said

He said 363 people were discharged on Monday, takingthe overall count of recoveries to 1,05,517, leaving thedistrict with 5,666 active cases.