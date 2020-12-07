TN reports 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more fatalities

Left Menu
The active cases stood at 10,695 with 1,389 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and in total, 7,69,048 people have got cured.The state capital reported 307 cases, nearby Chengelpet and Kancheepuram 87 and 40 respectively and the rest was from several other regions of Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said. Out of the total 7.91 lakh plus cases, 2,17,850 was reported from here and the remainder was scaterred across the state.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,312 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,552 while the toll mounted to 11,809 with 16 more succumbing to the infection. The active cases stood at 10,695 with 1,389 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and in total, 7,69,048 people have got cured.

The state capital reported 307 cases, nearby Chengelpet and Kancheepuram 87 and 40 respectively and the rest was from several other regions of Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said. Out of the total 7.91 lakh plus cases, 2,17,850 was reported from here and the remainder was scaterred across the state. All the 16 dead had co-morbidities, and the toll of 11,809 covered 3,882 from Chennai.

As many as 64,010 samples were tested (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction method) and cumulatively, 1,25,40,103 specimens have been examined under the RT-PCR in 228 labs of the state..

