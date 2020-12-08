Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to offer COVID-19 vaccine for all at no cost, says president

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 02:51 IST
Brazil to offer COVID-19 vaccine for all at no cost, says president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Brazilians, without cost or obligation, once health regulator Anvisa gives it scientific and legal approval.

In a post on his Twitter account, Bolsonaro also said the economy ministry has pledged there will be no shortage of resources for everyone who wants a vaccine to get one.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court hears World War Two-era Jewish property claims

The lingering legacy of World War Two reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the justices weighed two cases involving claims by Jews in Germany and Hungary and their descendants whose property was taken amid persecution that culminated...

54 million women and youth face staggering humanitarian challenges

The rights and needs of women and adolescent girls in emergencies are often overlooked, and COVID-19 has made matters worse, with rising intimate partner violence, sexual violence and child marriage, said Natalia Kanem, Executive Director...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as virus restrictions tighten; sterling weakens

Stocks on global indexes mostly eased on Monday as worries escalated over increasing COVID-19 cases and economic restrictions, while sterling slumped as Britain and the European Union have yet to narrow their differences on a trade deal. On...

BRIEF-Pfizer May Not Be Able To Provide More Of Its Vaccine To U.S. Until Next June Due To Commitments To Other Countries- NYT

Dec 7 Reuters - TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS PASSED WHEN PFIZER OFFERED IN LATE SUMMER TO SELL U.S. GOVERNMENT ADDITIONAL DOSES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE - NYT PFIZER MAY NOT BE ABLE PROVIDE MORE OF ITS VACCINE TO THE UNITED STATES UNTIL NE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020