Brazil to offer COVID-19 vaccine for all at no cost, says president

Brazil to offer COVID-19 vaccine for all at no cost, says presidentReuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 02:51 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Brazilians, without cost or obligation, once health regulator Anvisa gives it scientific and legal approval.
In a post on his Twitter account, Bolsonaro also said the economy ministry has pledged there will be no shortage of resources for everyone who wants a vaccine to get one.
