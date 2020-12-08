Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to offer COVID-19 vaccine for all at no cost, says president

Brazil's government will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Brazilians free of charge, once health regulator Anvisa gives it scientific and legal approval, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 04:15 IST
Brazil to offer COVID-19 vaccine for all at no cost, says president

Brazil's government will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Brazilians free of charge, once health regulator Anvisa gives it scientific and legal approval, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday. In a post on his Twitter account, Bolsonaro also said the economy ministry has assured him that there will be no shortage of resources to administer a vaccine to everyone who wants one.

"Once certified by @anvisa_oficial (scientific guidelines and legal precepts), @govbr will offer the vaccine to all, free of charge and not mandatory," Bolsonaro tweeted. Bolsonaro's tweet came shortly before the president of Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute biomedical center, Dimas Covas, said all necessary data for the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd has been or will soon be sent to health regulator Anvisa.

He expects Anvisa to approve it, regardless of the political storm between Bolsonaro and Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria over competing vaccines. "I want to think that no political problem is bigger than people's lives," Covas said in an interview with GloboNews.

Doria said earlier on Monday that the country's most populous state plans to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19 on Jan. 25, The federal government expects to roll out its own immunization plan at least a month later. Doria's ambitious timeline comes even though the Sinovac vaccine has yet to be approved by Anvisa.

Doria has frequently clashed over the vaccine with Bolsonaro, an aggressive China critic who has baselessly dismissed the Sinovac candidate as lacking credibility. A successful early rollout would mark a significant political victory for Doria, a center-right politician who is expected to run against Bolsonaro in the 2022 presidential elections.

Brazil has the world's third highest coronavirus case count at more than 6.6 million, and the second heaviest death toll of more than 177,000.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names key players to COVID-19 response, plans more Cabinet nominations this week

President-elect Joe Biden picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as he prepares his administrations response to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who takes office on Jan....

Hailing 'turning point', Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.T...

UK retail sales growth slows as November lockdown hits non-food sales - BRC

British retail sales growth slowed in November when non-essential stores shut as part of a four-week lockdown in England, but online sales were able to fill more of the gap than in the first lockdown in March, industry data showed on Tuesda...

FACTBOX-Britain begins rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to begin vaccinating its population against infection from the new coronavirus. Britain has ordered 40 million doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020