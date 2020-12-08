Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden names key players to COVID-19 response, plans more Cabinet nominations this week

Biden's first major challenge in the White House will be containing a resurgent COVID-19 virus that has killed more than 282,000 Americans, and finding ways to jump-start an economy still reeling from millions of pandemic-fueled job losses. He installed Jeff Zients, an economic adviser https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2II2BN known for his managerial skills, as coronavirus "czar" to oversee a response that will include an unprecedented operation to distribute hundreds of millions of doses of a new vaccine, coordinating efforts across multiple federal agencies.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 05:42 IST
Biden names key players to COVID-19 response, plans more Cabinet nominations this week

President-elect Joe Biden picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as he prepares his administration's response to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, also chose Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was named as Biden's chief medical adviser on the virus. Biden, who has already announced some top nominees for his national security and economic teams, also has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, Politico reported.

Austin oversaw U.S. forces in the Middle East as the head of U.S. Central Command under former President Barack Obama. Biden told reporters he would name his new defense secretary on Friday. Biden's first major challenge in the White House will be containing a resurgent COVID-19 virus that has killed more than 282,000 Americans, and finding ways to jump-start an economy still reeling from millions of pandemic-fueled job losses.

He installed Jeff Zients, an economic adviser https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2II2BN known for his managerial skills, as coronavirus "czar" to oversee a response that will include an unprecedented operation to distribute hundreds of millions of doses of a new vaccine, coordinating efforts across multiple federal agencies. "This team of world-class medical experts and public servants will be ready on Day One to mobilize every resource of the federal government to expand testing and masking," Biden said in a statement, adding they would "oversee the safe, equitable, and free distribution of treatments and vaccines."

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names key players to COVID-19 response, plans more Cabinet nominations this week

President-elect Joe Biden picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as he prepares his administrations response to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who takes office on Jan....

Hailing 'turning point', Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.T...

UK retail sales growth slows as November lockdown hits non-food sales - BRC

British retail sales growth slowed in November when non-essential stores shut as part of a four-week lockdown in England, but online sales were able to fill more of the gap than in the first lockdown in March, industry data showed on Tuesda...

FACTBOX-Britain begins rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to begin vaccinating its population against infection from the new coronavirus. Britain has ordered 40 million doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020