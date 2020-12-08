Left Menu
UK PM says vaccine will overcome COVID-19 but only gradually

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine would help the country overcome the virus but it would be a long process before it was totally defeated. "It will gradually make a huge, huge difference. We haven't defeated this virus yet," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told UK media on Tuesday.

08-12-2020
