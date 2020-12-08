UK PM says vaccine will overcome COVID-19 but only gradually
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine would help the country overcome the virus but it would be a long process before it was totally defeated. "It will gradually make a huge, huge difference. We haven't defeated this virus yet," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told UK media on Tuesday.Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:59 IST
"It will gradually make a huge, huge difference. But I stress gradually, because we're not there yet. We haven't defeated this virus yet," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told UK media on Tuesday.
