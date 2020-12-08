COVID: 1,391 new cases in Haryana, 13 more die

Thirteen more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,624, while 1,391 fresh cases raised the state's infection tally to 2,46,679 on Tuesday, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included four from Hisar and two each from Bhiwani, Kaithal and Fatehabad districts, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in fresh COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (418) and Faridabad (277). Haryana has 11,947 active cases of the novel coronavirus and a recovery rate of 94.09 per cent, according to the bulletin.