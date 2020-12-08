Left Menu
COVID: 3 more deaths, 126 new cases in Chandigarh

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh pushed the toll to 296 on Tuesday, while 126 fresh cases took the infection count to 18,239. The city has 962 active COVID-19 cases, according to a medical bulletin.A total of 82 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 16,981, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:19 IST
Three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh pushed the toll to 296 on Tuesday, while 126 fresh cases took the infection count to 18,239. The city has 962 active COVID-19 cases, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 82 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 16,981, the bulletin said. So far, 1,54,396 samples have been taken for testing and of them, 1,35,318 tested negative while reports of 137 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB

