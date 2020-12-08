Left Menu
One more dies of COVID-19 in Ladakh, toll reaches 121

As many as 96 patients were cured of the infection during the past 24 hours, pushing the number of recovery cases to 8,012, which is 90 percent of the total cases, the officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:29 IST
One more patient died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the union territory to 121, officials said on Tuesday. The latest death was reported from Kargil, taking the fatality figure in the district to 43. The rest of 78 deaths had taken place in Leh district, the officials said.

With the detection of three new positive cases in Leh, the virus caseload in Ladakh had gone up to 8,896, which include 6,848 in Leh and 2,048 in Kargil, they said As many as 96 patients were cured of the infection during the past 24 hours, pushing the number of recovery cases to 8,012, which is 90 percent of the total cases, the officials said. They said there are 763 active cases in the twin districts of Ladakh as of now, with Leh accounting for the highest 662 patients. The remaining 101 are in Kargil district.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

