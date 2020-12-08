Left Menu
Oxford-Astra COVID-19 vaccine shows average 70.4% efficacy in pooled study

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showed average efficacy of 70.4% in a pooled analysis of interim data from late stage trials, Oxford said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showed average efficacy of 70.4% in a pooled analysis of interim data from late stage trials, Oxford said on Tuesday. Much anticipated study results, published in The Lancet medical journal, showed the candidate vaccine's efficacy was 62% for those given two full doses, and 90% in a sub-group of trial participants given a half then a full dose.

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said the drugmaker had begun submitting data to regulatory authorities around the world to seek early approval of the shot. "Our global supply chains are up and running, ready to quickly begin delivering hundreds of millions of doses," he said in a statement issued by Oxford University.

