Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease as virus cases climb further; sterling slips

Global equity indexes were mostly lower on Tuesday as investors struggled to keep the rally of recent weeks going with COVID-19 infections still surging, while Brexit deal talks weighed on sterling.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:32 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease as virus cases climb further; sterling slips
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global equity indexes were mostly lower on Tuesday as investors struggled to keep the rally of recent weeks going with COVID-19 infections still surging, while Brexit deal talks weighed on sterling. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down slightly in early New York trading, with new cases threatening to further dampen the economy and investors awaiting progress in ongoing negotiations for a fresh COVID-19 relief package.

Nationwide in the United States, COVID-19 infections are at their peak, with an average of 193,863 new cases reported each day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of official data. "The rise in cases across the U.S. seems finally to have galvanized American lawmakers into action, although the $900 billion discussed is certainly well below the mooted levels of late summer, and even this amount may not make it through unscathed," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

Investors were trying to assess how widely and quickly vaccines might be available. A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.89 points, or 0.06%, to 30,087.68, the S&P 500 lost 4.51 points, or 0.12%, to 3,687.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.13 points, or 0.23%, to 12,490.82. Also, Tesla announced a $5 billion capital raise on Tuesday, its second such move in three months, as the electric-car maker cashes in on a rally in its shares this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.09% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.10%. In the foreign exchange market, sterling was last trading at $1.331, down 0.49% on the day, while the dollar index was up slightly.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain could abandon post-Brexit trade talks, a day after he agreed to meet the head of the European Commission in a last-ditch attempt to break the stalemate. Investors are also awaiting a two-day EU summit that begins Thursday, and the bloc is ready to set up its planned EU stimulus without Hungary and Poland, which are maintaining their veto of the EU budget.

Most U.S. Treasury yields were lower as investors watched for news on vaccines and their distribution. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.7 basis points in morning trading at 0.9014%, close to the 0.9% threshold it was last below on Dec. 1.

Oil prices were also lower, while spot gold prices were higher.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump lawyer Giuliani, suffering from COVID-19, to attend virtual hearing -source

President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, will attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trumps flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.Tr...

Killing of BJP worker kicks off political storm in poll bound Bengal

The BJP and the TMC Tuesday sparred over the circumstances in which a saffron party worker was killed the previous day in Siliguri, with the former demanding a CBI probe into the incident while the state government handed over the investiga...

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...

Wildlife body urges L-G to name snow leopard as state animal of Ladakh

The Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh WCBCL, an NGO working for preservation of wildlife, on Tuesday batted strongly for naming the black-necked crane as the state bird and snow leopard as state animal of the Union territory. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020