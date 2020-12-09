FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain started mass vaccination against COVID-19, while several European nations tried to navigate between keeping the outbreak at bay over the Christmas holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family and friends.

* Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, as the country gears up for a vaccination programme early next year. * Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to announce little or no relaxation of lockdown measures for the winter holidays.

* Iceland said it would relax some measures after seeing a slight fall in new infections. AMERICAS

* Companies and industry groups lobbying to get their U.S. workers to the front of the line for COVID vaccination are running into a patchwork of state plans and confusion over who is essential, and who is not. * U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she supported including another round of $1,200 direct payments for Americans in a fresh package of coronavirus relief under discussion in Congress.

* Canada will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine before the end of December, sooner than expected, with millions more to follow in early 2021. * Jenna Ellis, an attorney helping lead President Donald Trump's legal challenges to the results of the U.S. presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India may approve some coronavirus vaccines over the next few weeks and an estimated 300 million people would be inoculated in the first tranche.

* South Korea said it had signed deals to provide vaccines for 44 million people next year. * More than 100 million Indonesians are eligible to vote in regional elections on Wednesday, with health experts warning a huge turnout could see new coronavirus clusters emerge.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will receive a first shipment of Pfizer Inc vaccines on Thursday and will administer them to the elderly and other high-risk populations.

* Turkey's daily deaths rose to a record 211 in the last 24 hours, data showed. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its vaccine approved for emergency use after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy. * AstraZeneca and Oxford University have more work to do to confirm whether their COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, a peer-reviewed paper in The Lancet showed.

* Johnson & Johnson could obtain late-stage trial results of its COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected, with the company targeting January. * Indonesia's state-owned Bio Farma said the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac could not yet be determined, after previously saying that interim data showed 97% efficacy.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equity indexes rose after encouraging COVID-19 vaccine news, while Brexit deal talks weighed on sterling.

* German investor sentiment soared more than expected in December. * The U.S. oilfield services sector lost 91,680 jobs due to pandemic-related oil demand destruction, according to a monthly report.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)