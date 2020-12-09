Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call for mass testing in S.Korea amid rising third wave of virus

The governor of South Korea's most populous province called for mass testing for coronavirus on Wednesday, as daily new cases centred in the densely populated Seoul area held at levels unseen since the outbreaks began earlier this year.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:47 IST
Call for mass testing in S.Korea amid rising third wave of virus

The governor of South Korea's most populous province called for mass testing for coronavirus on Wednesday, as daily new cases centred in the densely populated Seoul area held at levels unseen since the outbreaks began earlier this year. South Korea is suffering a third wave of coronavirus outbreaks, and over the past week new cases have been consistently around 600.

The daily tally on Wednesday, at 686 new infections, matched the level posted on March 2, and was the second highest recorded, though well below the 909 confirmed on Feb. 29, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The majority of the new cases have been reported in the capital city of Seoul, the neighbouring port city of Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province, which is home to 13.5 million people and surrounds both cities.

Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung called for mass testing in parts of his province and the greater Seoul area including Incheon in order to isolate potential spreaders. "Since the confirmed cases of unknown origin are too widely hidden, it is difficult to trace the source of infection only from those who come forth to get tested," Lee said in a statement issued after an emergency meeting that was also attended by President Moon Jae-in. "We plan to adopt a method of preemptive and intensive testing by selecting a specific area or a region."

The U.S. military command in South Korea apologised after photos showed people without masks dancing close together, and closed the entertainment spots on two bases where the pictures were taken. The recent events "displayed poor judgment and actions inconsistent" with the command's tenets and virus-prevention measures, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said in a statement.

The South Korean government has signed deals with four global drugmakers as part of a programme to procure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people. President Moon said it was "sufficient to bring herd immunity" but urged officials to buy more vaccines just in case.

The health ministry had said shipments would begin no later than March, and vaccinations could start in the first half of next year depending on a number of factors, including how well they worked elsewhere, their safety, the spread of COVID-19, and public demand.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway softens rules on quarantine for travellers from abroad

Travellers to Norway will be able to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine in a place of their choosing if they can document that they can respect quarantine conditions, the Nordic countrys justice minister said on Wednesday.Presently, all...

Italy lower house gives PM Conte green light to back ESM reform

Italys lower house of parliament gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism ESM, at an EU summit on Dec. 10-11.Las...

Attempts to show black flags to Nadda in city

Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters Wednesday attempted to show black flags to BJP national president J P Nadda from a spot outside the newly opened election office of the saffron party at Hastings area of the city when he was inside it. ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auctionThe album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020