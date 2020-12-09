Britain ready for next year whatever its future relationship with EU -PM

Britain ready for next year whatever its future relationship with EU -PMReuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:11 IST
Britain is ready for the end of its transition period with the European Union whatever type of future trading arrangement it has with the bloc in the future, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"This country will be ready for whether we have a Canadian or an Australian solution, and there will be jobs created in this country, throughout the whole of the UK, not just in spite of Brexit, but because of Brexit," Johnson told parliament.
Canada has a trade deal with the EU, while Australia does not.
