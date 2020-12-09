Health Canada approves Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada approves Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:38 IST
Health Canada on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country.
The nation's first coronavirus vaccine green light comes under a new interim order system that allows for accelerated approval very similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorizations.