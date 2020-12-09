Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian police raid bars flouting COVID-19 measures, beat some revellers - CCTV

Russian police raided a bar in St Petersburg in Wednesday's early hours and beat some customers with truncheons, CCTV footage showed, part of a clampdown on businesses ignoring coronavirus restrictions that they say will bankrupt them.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:39 IST
Russian police raid bars flouting COVID-19 measures, beat some revellers - CCTV

Russian police raided a bar in St Petersburg in Wednesday's early hours and beat some customers with truncheons, CCTV footage showed, part of a clampdown on businesses ignoring coronavirus restrictions that they say will bankrupt them. New rules require bars to close by 11 p.m. due to the pandemic. The Commode bar, which was raided by police, is one of dozens of bars, restaurants and cafes in St Petersburg that say this requirement and others due to take effect are excessive.

The Investigative Committee law enforcement agency announced city-wide raids in a statement in the early hours. City Hall said any force by the police was used in response to force used against officers. More than a dozen law enforcement officers could be seen pouring into Commode bar in CCTV footage. Some customers could be seen face down on the floor, while officers used truncheons against some people.

"We didn't expect them to break down the doors and kick and beat girls with batons," Nikita Farbess, Commode's co-owner, told Reuters, adding he hoped the incident would help their plight be taken into account. Coronavirus cases have surged since September and St Petersburg, a city of around 5 million, has confirmed high numbers. It reported 3,761 new cases and 83 deaths on Wednesday.

Entrepreneurs have complained for months about what they say is inadequate state support to weather the coronavirus crisis. Though the Kremlin has said there is no need for a tough national lockdown to rein in cases and that targeted measures are enough, it said on Wednesday that St Petersburg was close to crossing a red line and criticised bars flouting the curbs.

"The resistance movement is not resistance against the regional authorities, but against people whose lives they are putting in danger," a Kremlin spokesman said.

Also Read: Putin foe Navalny urges EU to be ready for Russian election

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM visits rain-hit regions, says over 80,000 hectares of crops affected

Eds Upgrading adding details Nagapattinam TN, Dec 9 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected the damage due to the rains here and in other adjoining regions, distributed relief to people and said crops in over 80,0...

Pakistan and China begin joint air exercise

The air forces of Pakistan and China on Wednesday commenced a joint exercise designed to deepen practical cooperation and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides. The joint air force exercise Shaheen Eagle-IX started on We...

Global Teacher Award winner Disale tests COVID-19 positive

Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who won a global award having USD 1 million prize money, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID- 19, said a family member. After winning the coveted Global Teacher Award last week, Disale...

South Africa enters second wave of COVID-19 infections- Health Minister

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday that the country has entered a second wave of COVID-19 infections.As South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave. A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modelling teams. As it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020