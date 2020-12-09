452 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik, 299 recover, five die

The count of coronavirus positive cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 1,04,251 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 452 patients, health officials said. The virus claimed five lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,840, they said.

So far, 98,979 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of whom 299 recovered during the day. Of the total number of positive cases in the district, 68,574 were from Nashik city, 4,412 from Malegaon, 30,345 from other parts of the district and 920 from outside the district, the administration said.