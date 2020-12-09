Left Menu
Turkey says ready to procure Russia's COVID-19 vaccine if it meets criteria

Turkey is ready to procure Russia's coronavirus vaccine if it meets Ankara's criteria, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, after an earlier report cited him as ruling out buying the Russian vaccine. The Haberturk news website quoted Koca as saying Turkey had ruled out buying the Russian vaccine, as it did not meet "good laboratory practice" conditions.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:48 IST
Turkey is ready to procure Russia's coronavirus vaccine if it meets Ankara's criteria, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, after an earlier report cited him as ruling out buying the Russian vaccine. The Haberturk news website quoted Koca as saying Turkey had ruled out buying the Russian vaccine, as it did not meet "good laboratory practice" conditions. It did not say which Russian vaccine it was referring to, but Turkey has been conducting Phase III for "Sputnik V" .

Asked about procurements of vaccine at a news conference following a meeting of the government's science team, Koca said Turkey expected to receive delivery of China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd in the coming days, adding that it was in talks to procure other vaccines if needed, too.

