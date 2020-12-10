Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal reports 47 more COVID deaths, 2,956 fresh cases

The tally mounted to 5,10,951 after 2,956 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state.The bulletin said that 3,009 recoveries were registered in the state during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 4,78,434.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 00:03 IST
Bengal reports 47 more COVID deaths, 2,956 fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose 8,867 after 47 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the health department said in a bulletin here. The tally mounted to 5,10,951 after 2,956 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state.

The bulletin said that 3,009 recoveries were registered in the state during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 4,78,434. The state now has 23,650 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, 17 were reported from Kolkata and 12 from Howrah district. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts. The bulletin said that 39 of the Wednesdays fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 2,956 fresh positive cases included 753 from Kolkata and 746 from North 24 Parganas district. In the last 24 hours, 44,351 samples were tested for COVID-19 taking the total number of such tests to 62,55,888, the bulletin added.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from servi...

Agreement elusive on U.S. coronavirus relief as bipartisan group releases plan details

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote ...

FACTBOX-Here's where Biden and Republicans in Congress might work together

Republicans in Congress are likely to try to block the more progressive elements of U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens economic agenda, including plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, increase funding for childcare, and f...

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020