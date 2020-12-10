Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden sets new daily COVID case record, says ICU beds not full

Sweden, which has not opted for the kind of lockdown adopted by most other European nations, registered 7,935 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed, above a previous high of 7,240 daily cases recorded on Nov. 20. Sweden still has 148 unoccupied beds in intensive care wards nationwide, corresponding to 22% free capacity, said Irene Nilsson-Carlsson, senior public health adviser at the National Health Board.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:34 IST
Sweden sets new daily COVID case record, says ICU beds not full
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a new record number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though it said it still has spare bed capacity in hospital intensive wards.

The Stockholm region, among the hardest hit, appealed to the National Health Board on Wednesday to send it more hospital staff, as COVID infections have filled intensive care wards in the capital. Sweden, which has not opted for the kind of lockdown adopted by most other European nations, registered 7,935 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed, above a previous high of 7,240 daily cases recorded on Nov. 20.

Sweden still has 148 unoccupied beds in intensive care wards nationwide, corresponding to 22% free capacity, said Irene Nilsson-Carlsson, senior public health adviser at the National Health Board. "It is not an acute crisis," she told a news conference, adding that around half of the patients now in Swedish intensive care wards were COVID-19 patients.

Sweden registered 58 new fatalities on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 7,354. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries. In an effort to curb a severe second wave, the government has tightened recommendations for public gatherings, while high schools have been told to switch to distance learning for the rest of the term.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council as part of a flurry of appointments to his developing administ...

ECB stimulus delivered, euro zone bond yields edge back up

Southern European bond yields rose from record lows, leading a rise in euro-area borrowing costs on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh stimulus package that appeared to be broadly in line with market expectations. Th...

Kerala Assembly complex renovation:Speaker junks allegations on huge expenses

Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday refuted allegations levelled against him by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on the huge expenses incurred over the State Assembly complexs renovation and said works were done at a lower ...

Protesting farmers threaten to block railway tracks if demands not met by govt

The farmers who have been agitating for the past two weeks against the new agri laws on Thursday announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government. The farmer unions, which held a meeting on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020