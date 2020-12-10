Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 newborns die in Kota hospital

The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of unusual number of infantsHealth Minister Raghu Sharma ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the hospital. PTI CORRSDAHMB

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:45 IST
9 newborns die in Kota hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nine newborns have died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday

Five of the babies, who were 1-4 days old, died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital, an official said. The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of unusual number of infants

Health Minister Raghu Sharma ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the hospital.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council as part of a flurry of appointments to his developing administ...

ECB stimulus delivered, euro zone bond yields edge back up

Southern European bond yields rose from record lows, leading a rise in euro-area borrowing costs on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh stimulus package that appeared to be broadly in line with market expectations. Th...

Facebook says resolved issues with Messenger, Instagram

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had resolved issues faced by some users while sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in t...

Brazil health regulator sets rules for COVID-19 vaccine emergency use

Brazils health regulator Anvisa decided on Thursday to allow temporary emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines and set rules for companies to apply for the option that did not exist in the country.The decision will potentially al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020