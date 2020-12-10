9 newborns die in Kota hospital

Nine newborns have died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday

Five of the babies, who were 1-4 days old, died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital, an official said. The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of unusual number of infants

Health Minister Raghu Sharma ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the hospital.