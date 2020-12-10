Left Menu
Gehlot asks officials to scale up COVID-19 testing in Rajasthan

Keeping this in mind, he said, health workers and the medical department officials should ensure that people with symptoms such as cold and cough are screened for COVID-19 infection.The chief minister also reviewed the preparations for coronavirus vaccination in the state and said an adequate number of centres should be set up for inoculation against the pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:59 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed the officials to increase the number of testings for the detection of COVID-19, and ensure that arrangements are made for a smooth vaccination programme in the state. He said scaling up testings is necessary to timely detect the infection so that it can help in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the chief minister said delay in investigation poses a threat to people's lives and makes the condition of the patients critical. Keeping this in mind, he said, health workers and the medical department officials should ensure that people with symptoms such as cold and cough are screened for COVID-19 infection.

The chief minister also reviewed the preparations for coronavirus vaccination in the state and said an adequate number of centres should be set up for inoculation against the pandemic. He instructed the officials to make adequate vaccination arrangements so that people do not have to face any problem, according to a release.

The chief minister also directed them to ensure all necessary arrangements for safe transport and storage of the vaccine, it said. Gehlot said the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down in the state and the positive impact of night curfew and other measures taken in view of the rise in the cases is visible now.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officials were present in the meeting..

