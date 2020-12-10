Left Menu
Development News Edition

France says COVID-19 rates still too high to re-open cultural venues

France will not reopen museums, cinemas and theatres next week as planned because COVID-19 infection rates are not falling as fast as the government had hoped, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:31 IST
France says COVID-19 rates still too high to re-open cultural venues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France will not reopen museums, cinemas and theatres next week as planned because COVID-19 infection rates are not falling as fast as the government had hoped, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. France's government had announced that a lockdown imposed at the end of October to get to grips with a second coronavirus wave would be partially lifted by Dec. 15, including the re-opening of cultural venues.

But that was contingent on the number of new cases of infection falling to around 5,000 a day. France is on target to miss that target. "We are not yet at the end of this second wave, and we will not reach the objectives we had set for Dec. 15," Castex told a news conference.

"We cannot let down our guard. We have to stay focussed, and find our way through the next few weeks with lots of vigilance," he said. Though transmission rates are several times lower than they were at the peak of the second wave, France is currently recording an average of 11,368 new cases each day, according to Reuters data.

Theatres, cinemas and museums are now scheduled to re-open at the beginning of January, Castex said. France will stick to its previously-announced plan to end a stay-at-home order on Dec. 15 and replace it with a nightly curfew, Castex said.

But in a departure from the plan, the curfew will run from 8 p.m. each night -- an hour earlier than planned -- and will not be waived for New Year's Eve. The curfew will, though, be waived for Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the news conference.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-As Brexit transition period ends, what does that mean for airlines?

Britains status quo transition period with the European Union will end at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of...

ANALYSIS-U.S. blessing Facebook deals complicates lawsuit demanding Instagram sale

A U.S. lawsuit that could lead to the break-up of Facebook Incs social media empire may be hindered by the governments role in the companys monopoly building, and a recent dearth of similar cases, legal experts said.In twin lawsuits on Wedn...

Pfizer plans to file for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it planned to file for full U.S. approval of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by April next year, even as the vaccine awaits emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The remarks we...

BRIEF-Mastercard Says Use Of Its Cards At Pornhub Is Being Terminated- NYT Columnist Tweet

MASTERCARD SAYS USE OF ITS CARDS AT PORNHUB IS BEING TERMINATED- NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL ILLEGAL CONTENT ON OTHER WEBSITES - NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS INVESTIGATION ON PORNHUB OVER P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020