Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's March-May COVID-19 death toll nearly 70% above official count - stats institute

Spain was among the worst-hit European countries during the first wave of infections, with Health Ministry data showing fatalities approaching 900 per day by the end of March - the first month when the pandemic claimed lives in Spain. The latest INE statistics showed 32,652 people died of a confirmed case of coronavirus over the period, while another 13,032 were suspected to have died of the virus after showing compatible symptoms but were never diagnosed.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-12-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 00:02 IST
Spain's March-May COVID-19 death toll nearly 70% above official count - stats institute
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's coronavirus death toll between March and May was almost 70% higher than the official count at the time, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday, prompting the opposition to complain of a government cover-up. Spain was among the worst-hit European countries during the first wave of infections, with Health Ministry data showing fatalities approaching 900 per day by the end of March - the first month when the pandemic claimed lives in Spain.

The latest INE statistics showed 32,652 people died of a confirmed case of coronavirus over the period, while another 13,032 were suspected to have died of the virus after showing compatible symptoms but were never diagnosed. COVID-19 indirectly contributed to the deaths of a further 4,218 people over the period, the INE also said.

That compares with an official Health Ministry death toll at the end of May of just 27,127. It now stands at 47,344. Several other sources, including excess mortality statistics, which compare overall deaths across the country with historical averages, have suggested the official data underestimated the true coronavirus death toll.

Asked about the INE data, a health ministry spokeswoman said the discrepancy was due to differing data-collection systems. While the INE data, based on death certificates, is more comprehensive, results are not obtained until six to nine months after a death, she said. Health ministry data is less exhaustive but available more rapidly, the spokeswoman added.

Pablo Casado, leader of the conservative opposition People's Party, accused the left-wing coalition government of hiding the real figures. "Spain does not deserve a government that lies and hides Covid deaths," he tweeted.

Since Spain entered a second state of emergency in October, transmission has dropped sharply. The infection rate fell on Thursday below 190 cases per 100,000 people, measured over the past 14 days, for the first time since August. The Health Ministry reported 7,955 new cases, bringing the total to 1.72 million.

Despite the falling infection rate, England removed Spain's Canary Islands from its safe travel list, meaning returning travellers will have to quarantine from Saturday, the same rule applied to the rest of Spain.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-As Brexit transition period ends, what does that mean for airlines?

Britains status quo transition period with the European Union will end at 2300 GMT on Dec. 31.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of...

ANALYSIS-U.S. blessing Facebook deals complicates lawsuit demanding Instagram sale

A U.S. lawsuit that could lead to the break-up of Facebook Incs social media empire may be hindered by the governments role in the companys monopoly building, and a recent dearth of similar cases, legal experts said.In twin lawsuits on Wedn...

Pfizer plans to file for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it planned to file for full U.S. approval of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by April next year, even as the vaccine awaits emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The remarks we...

BRIEF-Mastercard Says Use Of Its Cards At Pornhub Is Being Terminated- NYT Columnist Tweet

MASTERCARD SAYS USE OF ITS CARDS AT PORNHUB IS BEING TERMINATED- NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL ILLEGAL CONTENT ON OTHER WEBSITES - NYT COLUMNIST TWEET MASTERCARD SAYS INVESTIGATION ON PORNHUB OVER P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020