Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca to trial COVID-19 vaccine combination with Russian shot by year-end - RDIF

The official, Kirill Dmitriev, said in a statement that Russia was determined to start joint production of the new combined vaccine with AstraZeneca once it had proven its efficacy in clinical trials. AstraZeneca announced earlier on Friday it would investigate combining its own experimental vaccine with Sputnik V, a move Russian scientists have suggested could sharply boost efficacy.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:32 IST
AstraZeneca to trial COVID-19 vaccine combination with Russian shot by year-end - RDIF

Britain's AstraZeneca will start clinical trials combining its own vaccine with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine candidate by the end of the year, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday. The official, Kirill Dmitriev, said in a statement that Russia was determined to start joint production of the new combined vaccine with AstraZeneca once it had proven its efficacy in clinical trials.

AstraZeneca announced earlier on Friday it would investigate combining its own experimental vaccine with Sputnik V, a move Russian scientists have suggested could sharply boost efficacy. Dmitriev said that cooperation between scientists from different countries would be decisive in beating the pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review - WHO

Any adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines is for national authorities to review, a WHO spokeswoman said on Friday, in response to questions on Britains regulatory agency warning people with a history of anaphylaxis not to take the Pfizer j...

Head of Kenya's energy regulator arrested over petrol station bribe accusation

The head of Kenyas energy sector regulator has been arrested over accusations he demanded a 1,800 bribe to reopen a shuttered petrol station, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission EACC said on Friday. Robert Pavel Oimeke, the director g...

One million Indian doctors on strike to protest surgeries by traditional practitioners

Around a million doctors in India went on a day-long strike on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest against a new federal government rule that allows practitioners of the traditional science of Ayurveda to perform minor surgeries...

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions would 'disrespect' Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday U.S. sanctions over Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 missiles would be disrespectful of a NATO ally, after sources said Washington was poised to take the step likely to worsen bilateral relations.Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020